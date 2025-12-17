A father in Vietnam felt his heart shatter several times over, after discovering the blasphemous and heinous act committed by his 10 year old son: the boy performed a version of his own “bend test” on 50 – count them, 50 – M.2 NVMe SSDs from Samsung, effectively rendering them worthless and useless, in one fell swoop.

The incident was posted on the Vietnamese Facebook group, Build PC Thật Dễ. The father of the 10 year old boy was clearly frustrated, and we would be too. As per the loose Google translation:

“The most miserable dad in the world.

Right when RAM, graphics cards, SSDs, CPUs… are all going up in price—rising even faster than gold— the son decides to ‘test durability’ and snaps an entire box of his dad’s SSDs.

NVMe SSD 512GB – about 2 million VND each × 50 units.

Honestly, scolding him feels too mild for this.”

The SSDs in question are Samsung PM991a models, which are of the older PCIe Gen3 variant, but due to the ongoing DRAM shortage, these 512GB NVMe SSDs are currently worth their weight in gold. Each module would have been worth US$80 (~RM326). Multiply that by 50, and you’re looking at a total approximate value of US$4,000 (~RM16,300), by today’s exchange rates.

Now, we don’t condone violence but, once again, given the skyrocketing prices of memory and storage, which are speculated to get even worse over the coming years, it wouldn’t surprise us in the least if the father were to severely discipline his own kid for his actions. As the man said, or based on the translation: letting him off with a scolding seems a little too lenient.

The (sort of) good news, at least by Tom’s Hardware’s account, there is a chance that some of the SSDs could still function; all the modules for these models seems concentrated on one side, meaning that, if all the boy merely bent the unpopulated sections of the PCB, and there are no ruptures or break to the underlying PCB traces, then the father in this story may still retain some storage space.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware, Facebook)