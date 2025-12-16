Xpeng has officially confirmed its partnership with Melaka-based EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) to locally assemble its vehicles in Malaysia. According to a filing with Bursa Malaysia, discussions reported last week have now been formalised, with the Chinese automaker set to carry out completely knocked down (CKD) assembly of several models.

Under the agreement, Xpeng will locally assemble the G6 electric SUV, the X9 MPV, and the recently unveiled X9 Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV). The G6 will be the first model to enter local assembly, with operations scheduled to begin by 31 March 2026. This will be followed by the X9 and X9 EREV models, with assembly targeted to commence by 25 May 2026.

The announcement also reveals that EPMB has been granted a “first right of offer” on an exclusive basis to assemble up to three additional future Xpeng models in Malaysia, including those currently referred to as D02 and D03, subject to mutually agreed terms. While official details on the D02 and D03 remain scarce, online reports speculate that these models could be more budget-oriented SUVs, potentially built on the same platform as the Xpeng Mona M03.

“Through this partnership, XPENG will leverage EPMB’s extensive local manufacturing expertise, proven production capacity, and deep market knowledge to produce advanced intelligent EVs tailored to Malaysian and ASEAN consumer needs,” the company stated in a joint press statement. “Localized production will enable XPENG to deepen its integration into the regional market, enhance responsiveness, and strengthen its competitive edge.”

To refresh, the facelifted Xpeng G6 EV is offered in Malaysia in three variants: RWD Long Range Pro, AWD Performance, and AWD Black Edition. The RWD Long Range Pro features a single-motor setup producing 218 kW and 440 Nm of torque, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in 6.7 seconds.

The AWD Performance variant adds a second motor delivering an additional 140 kW and 220 Nm, bringing total output to 358 kW and 660 Nm. This allows the AWD models to accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 4.13 seconds. Top speed across all variants is capped at 202 km/h.

All variants are powered by an 80.8 kWh LFP battery pack. The RWD offers a WLTP-rated range of 525 km, while the AWD variants deliver up to 510 km. Fast charging from 10% to 80% takes just 12 minutes using a 451 kW DC charger, while 11 kW AC charging is also supported. Six drive modes are available: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, Launch and Escape.

At the moment, pricing starts at RM178,888 for the RWD Long Range Pro. The AWD Performance is priced at RM189,888, while the AWD Black Edition costs RM193,888.

(Source: Bursa Malaysia, Xpeng Press Release, Paultan.org)