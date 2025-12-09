Perodua has released a new teaser video hinting at the arrival of an upcoming model, just days after launching the QV-E. It seems the national automaker isn’t wasting any time rolling out the other models that were previously put on hold while it focused on its first EV.

The teaser was posted across Perodua’s social media platforms, and it ends with a silhouette of the new model accompanied by the tagline “Coming Soon.” Judging by the shape, it appears that this could be the Perodua Nexis, a model that has been widely rumoured to be next in line.

Allegedly codenamed D66B internally, the Nexis is an SUV based on the Toyota Yaris Cross. As reported earlier, the model is expected to share some visual similarities with the Yaris Cross. This can be seen in the opening of the teaser video, which shows the front grille of the Nexis, though it features L-shaped inserts instead of the Yaris Cross’s U-shaped design.

While official images have yet to be revealed, rendering expert Theophilus Chin has provided an early idea of what the Nexis might look like. His rendition shows the SUV with sharp, aggressive headlights and a full-width rear light bar, giving it a modern and dynamic appearance.

As for performance, no official details have been released yet; however, it is hinted that the model will be built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA-B) platform. This platform typically accommodates a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Dual VVT-i 2NR-VE engine, producing 78 kW and 138 Nm of torque, paired with a Dual-Mode CVT (D-CVT) transmission.

For comparison, the Toyota Yaris Cross sold in Indonesia features the said engine but makes 106 PS and 138 Nm. In Thailand, the Yaris Cross is offered as a hybrid, combining the 1.5-litre NA engine producing 91 PS and 121 Nm with an electric motor that delivers 80 PS and 141 Nm of torque.

This brings up many possibilities for the Nexis to either be a pure internal combustion vehicle or it could also be a hybrid model. To know the answer, we will have to wait for Perodua to release more information on its next teased model.

