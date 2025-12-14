AI-powered browsers aren’t exactly a novel idea at this point, with both Perplexity and OpenAI releasing their own takes on the concept. Google has also been steadily working on ways to integrate Gemini into web browsing, and this time it has arrived at a new experiment. Enter Disco, the newest offering from Google Labs.

Disco is, in the company’s own words, a disco-very vehicle designed to reimagine browsing. Its main highlight is a feature called GenTabs, which was built using Gemini 3. Essentially, it’s a tool that lets users create interactive web apps for performing specific tasks. Much like vibe coding, users only need to describe what they want.

GenTabs pulls information from the user’s open tabs and chat history to understand complex tasks. Aside from responding to specific requests, it is also capable of making suggestions for the appropriate apps for the job. According to Google, the feature can create apps that help the user create meal plans, as well as learn about specific topics, among other things.

Given the experimental nature of Disco, it is not available for everyone. For now, Google is only allowing a limited number of users access. For those interested in trying it out, the company has opened a waitlist. Also worth noting is the fact that it is currently only available on macOS.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Disco and by extension GenTabs will be an actual product in the future. Google says that the most compelling ideas may one day appear in its other, bigger products. So, at least for now, it seems unlikely that Disco will become its own thing.

(Source: Google [blog])