Earlier this year, Perplexity announced its AI-powered browser, Comet. Initially only available for Perplexity Max plan subscribers, Comet was then rolled out to all users in early October. At the time, the company promised to bring the experience to mobile as well. And now, the Android version has officially arrived.

Just like on other platforms, this mobile version of the browser is free. Naturally, the built-in AI assistant is also on board, allowing users to ask questions and perform assigned tasks, including shopping. Perplexity notes that the user can see what the AI assistant is doing and can step in at any time.

Beyond that, Comet for Android gets many of the same features as the desktop version. This includes a native ad blocker, as well as the ability to summarise content across all tabs. In addition to this, the browser’s voice recognition capabilities allow the user to chat with the assistant to find information.

The launch of the Android app marks the first time the agentic AI web browser is available for mobile devices. At the time of writing, Perplexity has yet to release a version for iOS. However, the startup has promised to bring Comet to iOS devices soon.

Unsurprisingly, Perplexity’s focus on the browser is fueled by its desire for user data, which it will use for targeting ads. That said, it is not alone in this endeavour, as OpenAI has also launched an AI web browser.

