Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated that banning popular online games like Roblox is unlikely to effectively address concerns around child safety. She also emphasised that better in-game protection features and broader collaboration are key to safeguarding young users.

Speaking to reporters after officiating new facilities at a local hospital earlier today, Teo said that removing access to the games would only prevent play, not ensure safety. She cited recent discussions with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Children’s Commissioner Dr. Farah Nini Dusuki on the need for platforms to incorporate stronger protections for children.

“The way to ensure these platforms are safe is by making sure there are appropriate safety features,” she said. Teo also stressed that addressing online gaming safety requires ongoing engagement with a wide range of stakeholders, including game providers, civil society groups and NGOs, rather than focusing solely on bans.

Last month, reports said the Malaysian government was considering a possible ban on the Roblox platform amid rising concerns over children’s safety. Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri confirmed the discussions, saying authorities are reviewing whether they need to impose restrictions in response to recent incidents and international regulatory developments.

To recap, a six-year-old boy in Batu Pahat suffered severe injuries in October when his nine-year-old brother allegedly attacked him. Police said the older child’s exposure to Roblox may have influenced the incident.

On related developments, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said Roblox has assured the government it will strengthen its safety measures through AI and human monitoring while cooperating on data sharing and regulatory compliance. Meanwhile Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan also urged the government not to pursue a ban, calling it disproportionate and arguing that age-based regulation would be a more effective way to protect children online.

Roblox itself had also recently rolled out a mandatory age verification system, requiring users to provide an ID or a face scan in order to use its platform’s chat features. The system aims to strengthen child safety by preventing younger users from interacting with those outside their age group.

(Source: FMT)