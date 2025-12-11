Last month, Malaysia rolled out the Next Generation Emergency Response Services 999 (NG MERS 999), which immediately ran into issues. TM, the national telecommunications provider responsible for the system, also provided a statement addressing said issues. More recently, following a meeting between the Comms Ministry, Ministry of Health and TM, Comms Minister Fahmi Fadzil says that technical disruptions involving NG MERS 999 has been fully resolved.

Bernama cites the minister as saying that “several issues have been addressed, and to date there are no more problems with the system. Most of the matters raised involved personnel issues which have since been reorganised by TM and the health Ministry”. He closed the statement by saying “there are no longer any outstanding issues”.

The minister also says that any possible action against TM over problems during the first five days of implementation are subject to review by a joint committee. He reiterates that the NG MERS 999 system’s implementation falls under the responsibility of TM, which will receive the initial emergency call before channelling them to recipient agencies.

Fahmi also points out that the implementation process also included the signing of a User Acceptance Test (UAT), which had been verified by the Health Ministry. “When the system went live, all processes and procedures were followed, This means the Health Ministry had also agreed to sign the UAT. These are among the preliminary findings from the review by the Communications Ministry and MOH”, he said.

From the report, no details were shared regarding the nature of what went wrong during the first week of the NG MERS 999 implementation. Which means the the statement from TM is all we have to go on for now.

(Source: Bernama)