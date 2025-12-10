The year may be coming to an end in just a few weeks, but that hasn’t stopped yet another Chinese EV brand from entering the Malaysian market. Seres has officially unveiled the Seres 3, offering only 10 units for sale at a price of RM95,000. According to Paultan.org, this model was previously spotted in Malaysia, but the version now introduced is the facelifted global model.

For context, Seres is a modern Chinese automotive brand focused on electric and new-energy vehicles. The company evolved from a former auto-parts manufacturer into a high-tech EV firm known for its smart factories, advanced battery systems, and electric SUVs such as the Seres 5.

Design-wise, the Seres 3 features a closed-off grille, large sharp headlights and slim vertical daytime running lights. At the rear, it is fitted with rectangular taillights and a roof spoiler, while 18-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior. Overall, the styling reflects design cues from several years ago, revealing the model’s age.

The interior follows the same design philosophy. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, paired with a classic, bulky steering wheel. Other features include wireless charging and analogue buttons for most vehicle functions.

In terms of performance, the Seres 3 uses a single motor producing 120 kW of power and 300 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 53.6 kWh NMC battery, delivering a 405 km NEDC-rated range. Charging options include 11 kW AC charging (0–80% in four hours) and 60 kW DC fast charging (0–80% in 40 minutes).

The SUV also offers off-road capability, featuring hill-start assist, hill-descent control, auto brake hold, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, passive cruise control and traction control. Suspension consists of front MacPherson struts and a rear torsion beam.

However, many aspects of the Seres 3 show its age. It lacks features such as keyless entry, powered side mirrors (which are manually operated) and any form of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Even so, it does come with essential safety features, including six airbags (front, side and curtain), ESP, brake assist, EBD, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.

According to the local distributor, the Seres 3 will be joined by the Seres 5 Pro in the first quarter of 2026. A range-extender (REEV) version of the Seres 5 Pro is also planned, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 1,200 km. The REEV powertrain pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine with an electric motor functioning as a generator for a 40 kWh NMC battery.

(Source: Paultan.org)