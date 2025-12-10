Gigabyte recently unveiled the X870E Aero X3D Wood, an AM5 motherboard which sports a different sort of pleasing aesthetic. Part of the motherboard is made with real pieces of wood, plus some bits of leather.

Gigabyte says that the design of the X3D Wood is inspired by the “Zain” aesthetic, which is a form of minimalism. ” X870E AERO X3D WOOD brings comfort and harmony to your space through thoughtful design that honors the quiet presence of natural materials. Every detail has been meticulously considered, from the premium leather pull tab—a tactile delight that brings luxurious warmth to your fingertips—to the natural wood aesthetic that evokes the warmth and authenticity of home.”

Beneath the wooden aesthetic, the X3D Wood comes with the latest hardware and software features that are available for the latest AMD Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series CPUs. This includes AMD’s X3D Turbo MOde 2.0, boosting the performance of 3D V-Cache processors.

The Aero X3D Wood also supports DDR5 overclocking speeds of up to 9,000MT/s, and comes with digital twin 16+2+2 phases VRM solutions for stable power delivery. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity.

As with all X870E motherboards, the Aero X3D Wood supports the latest PCIe 5.0, both for M.2 SSDs and GPUs that support the interface, such as the NVIDIA RTX 50 Series. Price-wise, the motherboard retails at an SRP of RM2,099.

(Source: Gigabyte)