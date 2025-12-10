The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has stepped in to clear the air after reports suggested that motorists with unpaid traffic summonses could lose access to the BUDI95 petrol subsidy. Its minister Anthony Loke said in a statement that the claims were inaccurate, stressing that outstanding JPJ or police fines have no bearing on a user’s BUDI95 eligibility.

Loke explained that the subsidy mechanism and enforcement actions for unpaid summonses operate under two entirely separate systems. He said Malaysians only need to meet two conditions to enjoy the subsidy: having a valid MyKad and holding an active driving licence. The ministry defines an active licence as one that is still valid or has expired for no more than three years, meaning motorists can continue receiving subsidised RON95 even if they have yet to renew their licence.

This clarification comes in response to reports by outlets including The Star and Malay Mail, which claimed that blacklisting for unpaid summonses would prevent licence renewal and therefore remove BUDI95 eligibility. The ministry’s three-year grace period for expired licences effectively disproves that assumption, since motorists can continue receiving subsidised fuel regardless of their outstanding fines.

The ministry reaffirmed that JPJ and police enforcement remains active, as the amnesty period for discounted summons payments continues until 31 December. To recap, both agencies are offering discounts of between 50 and 70 per cent to encourage motorists to settle their dues, and those who ignore the deadline may still face blacklisting, court action or renewal blocks. However, the ministry emphasised that these actions do not influence BUDI95 eligibility.

Loke also reminded motorists that while the subsidy remains unaffected, they still have a responsibility to adhere to traffic laws for the safety of all road users. He said the clarification aims to prevent confusion and ensure that motorists understand the distinction between enforcement measures and subsidy requirements.

(Source: The Star / Bernama)