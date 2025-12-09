Motorists who ignore their traffic summonses risk losing their licence, road tax renewal, and access to the road, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) warns. According to The Star, the bigger concern is the potential loss of the BUDI95 petrol subsidy, which requires motorists to hold a valid driving licence.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli told the publication that motorists have only settled about seven per cent of outstanding summonses since early November. The department’s records show 4.95 million unpaid summonses worth RM1.48 billion, while unsettled police summonses have reached RM6.6 billion nationwide.

Authorities have been offering steep discounts of up to 70 per cent since November to help motorists settle their dues. The amnesty window closes on 31 December, and those who still refuse to pay will face blacklisting and court action that immediately prevents licence renewal, effectively cutting them off from the subsidy. Aedy urged motorists to clear their fines through the MyJPJ app, JPJ kiosks or any JPJ office before the deadline to avoid having their licence renewal blocked and, by extension, losing access to BUDI95.

Meanwhile, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Yusri Hassan Basri told The Star that federal police have seen a strong response since the discount period began. He added that the Transport Ministry will determine the next steps for motorists who miss the deadline.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke previously announced that all JPJ and police summonses will adopt a new “pay fast, pay less” structure beginning 1 January 2026. Fines paid within 15 days will receive a 50% rebate, while those settled within 30 days will get a 33% reduction. After that, authorities will remove all discounts, and motorists who do not pay within 60 days will face blacklisting and court hearings.

(Source: The Star)