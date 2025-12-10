The year-end holidays are here, which means family trips, airport runs, and snapping countless photos to wrap up the year on a high note. If you’re planning to travel with the whole family, this is also the best time to level up your connectivity, especially when you’ll be relying on maps, messaging and social media while abroad.

That’s where U Mobile’s Unbeatable Phone Sale and its U Family 128 plan come in.

Designed specifically for families who want value, simplicity and zero travel worries, U Family 128 gives you four lines; each with 1,000GB of shareable high-speed 5G data and shareable Free Global Roaming in over 60 destinations, including Australia, China, Japan, various European countries and much more. Paired with the U Mobile’s Unbeatable Phone Sale promo’s free 5G phones worth up to RM3,099, this year-end holiday practically sorts itself.

Travel Seamlessly With Free Global Roaming For Four

Roaming is usually one of the biggest concerns when travelling overseas, more so when you’re juggling multiple family members. With U Family 128, everyone gets to stay connected the moment you land, sparing you the need to hunt for SIM cards, manage top-ups, or worry about data limits.

Because the plan’s 1,000GB of 5G data and free global roaming are shareable between all four lines, the entire family can rely on fast networks while abroad. Whether you’re updating the group itinerary or ensuring the kids are safe while exploring, staying in touch becomes effortless and cost-free.

A Free 5G Phone With Savings Up To RM3,099

Make your travel moments even better with a shiny new smartphone in hand. U Mobile’s Unbeatable Phone Sale lets you walk away with a RM0 5G phone when you sign up for U Family 128. That’s a high-end device for free, locked in with a 36-month contract.

Choose from either a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (RRP RM3,099), an OPPO Reno14 (RRP RM2,599), an HONOR 400 Pro (RRP RM2,399), a vivo V60 (RRP RM2,399), or a realme 15 Pro (RRP RM2,099). All five phones are 5G-ready, making them perfect companions for snapping holiday photos, staying connected with family members in crowded places, and even uploading videos to social media.

Extra Travel-Friendly Savings To Stretch Your Holiday Budget

Beyond the main promo, U Mobile’s Unbeatable Phone Sale also offers even more ways to save, which is just perfect for families gearing up for year-end travel. Travellers who prefer the Apple ecosystem can opt for the RM0 iPhone 14 deal, which lets you sign up for U Family 128 and walk away with a free iPhone 14 (128GB).

And that’s not all. If your family needs additional devices before flying out, the plan’s Buy 1 Free 1 5G Phone makes it easy to equip a loved one with reliable, high-performance smartphones too.

These bundles include premium models from Xiaomi, Nothing, Samsung and OPPO, with instalment options starting as low as RM83 per month. On top of that, U Mobile is adding free Device Care coverage for the first three months and an extra RM120 in savings when you port in.

Come Onboard With U Mobile

If you’re travelling with family soon, there’s no better time to upgrade. With the combination of free 5G phones and free global roaming in 60+ destinations, U Mobile’s Unbeatable Phone Sale and U Family 128 offers value and convenience for the holiday season. Sign up now or learn more by visiting U Mobile’s official website.

This article is brought to you by U Mobile.