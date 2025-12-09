Tengku Mahkota Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, has launched RMJDT, a new ringgit-backed stablecoin issued by his company Bullish Aim Sdn Bhd. The token is pegged to the Malaysian ringgit and backed by cash deposits as well as short-term Malaysian government bonds. It is issued on Zetrix, the core Layer-1 blockchain that underpins Malaysia’s national Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure.

Zetrix AI Bhd (formerly MyEG Services Bhd) said in a Bursa Malaysia filing that RMJDT is being introduced under a regulated sandbox framework. The stablecoin is designed to strengthen the ringgit’s international use in cross-border trade settlements and to support Malaysia’s broader push to attract more foreign direct investment. The initiative also aligns with global tokenisation trends and Malaysia’s Digital Asset National Policy.

In a statement to The Edge, Bullish Aim managing director Lion Peh said the vision is for RMJDT to become the standard for crypto-based payments in Malaysia. He added that stablecoins can provide businesses and consumers with a faster, safer and more efficient method to transact, especially as digital asset adoption continues to grow across the region.

Alongside the RMJDT rollout, Bullish Aim will establish a Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO). The new entity will start with RM500 million in Zetrix tokens, with plans to expand its allocation to RM1 billion. Modelled after global treasury strategies seen in companies like MicroStrategy and Bitmine Immersion, DATCO will help maintain stable network gas fees for RMJDT transactions.

DATCO will additionally stake Zetrix tokens to support up to 10% of the validator nodes within the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure. The move is intended to reinforce long-term national Web3 resilience while enhancing the ecosystem’s overall security and efficiency.

