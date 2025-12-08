Intel appears to be ready to launch what is believed to the “Big Battlemage” GPU, also known by its designation BMG-G31. Rumours of the card have floated around since the end of 2024 and earlier this year, but at the time of writing, the card is already and technically confirmed by the chipmaker.

Specifically, the Battlemage BMG-G31 GPU was listed on Intel’s VTune profiler software update page. Additionally, the update page also specifically lists down its Core Ultra 3 processors, otherwise known as Panther Lake, which don’t require any further explanation, and at this point, we’re just waiting on laptop samples to be passed out.

While there is still no official specifications details, what is known about Intel’s Big Battlemage BMG-G31 is that it should feature 32 Xe2 cores, should feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory, along with a 256-bit memory bus. Additionally, it should run on a full PCIe 5.0 x16 interface, which would be a bump up from the PCIe 4.0 x8 interface that the B580 currently uses.

And that’s it. We still don’t know what Intel is planning on calling its Big Battlemage, and the use of B770 is merely a placeholder. On that note, there is now a possibility that Intel could announce the card at CES 2026, so we’ll be certain to keep both our eyes and ears open.

(Source: Intel, Videocardz)