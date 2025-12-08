Apple seems to be facing a pretty major leadership shake-up, with the recent departure of its AI chief, among others. Now, it looks like the company’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji may be the next executive to make an exit.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Srouji recently told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he is “seriously considering leaving in the near future”. Should he end up leaving, the executive will bring his talents to another company. At least, this is what Srouji reportedly told his colleagues.

Known for leading the company’s chip design efforts, Srouji was at the helm of several major developments, including the Mac transition to Apple Silicon, as well as the shift to the in-house cellular modem and WiFi chip. Given his past contributions, it should come as no surprise that Cook has been “working aggressively” to retain him.

As detailed in the report, Apple has offered Srouji a substantial pay package. Additionally, the company is considering offering him more responsibilities in the future. Aside from that, some executives have allegedly floated the idea of promoting him to Chief Technology Officer. Such a role would potentially make him the firm’s second most powerful executive.

That said, Srouji has reportedly claimed that he would prefer not to work under a different CEO. According to Bloomberg, the proposed promotion may likely involve elevating hardware chief John Ternus to CEO.

If Johny Srouji ends up exiting the company, he would be the fifth high profile executive to leave in a short period. Aside from AI chief John Giannandrea, design lead Alan Dye, general counsel Kate Adams, and environment/policy VP Lisa Jackson have recently announced their departure.

(Source: Bloomberg via 9to5Mac)