The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a yet-to-be-released variant in the brand’s flagship smartphone lineup. While Xiaomi has yet to divulge details on the device, the rumour mill has been steadily churning out leaks as usual. This time, images of what appears to be the handset have emerged online.

The device depicted in the pictures sports a protective case, obscuring many of its details, including the camera module. However, three sensors are clearly visible in the photo, suggesting that the premium phone will only feature three rear cameras. This is a significant change from its predecessor, which sports four sensors, including two telephoto lenses.

While this sounds like a downgrade, previous rumours have suggested that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature an improved telephoto camera. More specifically, the smartphone is rumoured to sport a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KHPE sensor. Beyond that, it may come with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP selfie snapper.

As for the camera module’s design, the protective case seems to hint at a square or rectangular design, which matches the other models in the Xiaomi 17 series. However, this design change seems unlikely, and the brand will probably retain the circular island from the previous generation. Additionally, prior leaks showing the phone’s photography kit indicate that the circular camera module is staying.

For now, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has no confirmed launch date. That said, rumours suggest that it could debut in China later this month. It will probably be a while before it makes its international debut, though.

(Source: Weibo via GSMArena)