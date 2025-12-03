The holiday season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to pull out your flashiest outfits and put your best foot forward. And if you’re not quite sure how to do that, the Galaxy A17 has you covered!

Not only is it a handy device for everyday use, but it also becomes a handy tool for capturing Instagram-ready photos. With just a quick request, Gemini Live can instantly suggest the best poses, helping you look stunning in every shot. Whether you’re camera-shy or not, here’s how the Galaxy A17 is about to change the way you take your holiday snaps.

Strike Your Best Pose With Gemini Live

Christmas season, the perfect time to snag yourself the new Galaxy A17. This device is absolutely loaded with stunning perks; one of them is a pocketable posing coach with the eyes of a pro. With a quick request, Gemini Live will provide you with the best poses for that moment. Say goodbye to awkward photos, and hello to picture-perfect memories!

Gemini Live is a powerful AI tool from Google that is conveniently located in your pocket. With it, you can access the unprecedented power and versatility of this feature with a quick question or gesture. What sets this function apart from the competition, however, is the fact that it can flawlessly communicate with other apps on your phone, letting you write notes and create reminders with a simple request.

To access this feature, all you have to do is simply open the camera app and say “Suggest pose” and Gemini will work its magic and give you step-by-step breakdowns on how to level up your photos.

Your Besties look a tad awkward in the group picture? Here’s a prompt to make them look stunning. Want to snap the perfect family postcard photo? Gemini Live can dole out recommendations by the dozens.

Before:

After:

And that’s only the tip of the iceberg! What’s even more exciting with this AI is that it will also take into account your outfit, angle, body, and vibe to instantly give you the best pose for the situation. No need to think; just ask!

Outside of photos, Gemini Live can also help you plan and stay organised! And in the event you need some extra information, you can easily start a full-fledged conversation with the chatbot. Discuss anything under the sun, from current events to just random facts; the sky is the limit with this AI companion.

Spend And Earn Rewards At Unexpected Places With Samsung Wallet

Due to its price-range, you probably didn’t expect that the Galaxy A17 would have access to Samsung Wallet, right? It’s definitely a handy feature that could save you in a pinch. Sure, you can use it in malls and stores, but did you know that you can use it in unconventional places such as Pasar Malam?

Never again do you have to worry about scanning QR codes or waiting for long verification periods. All you have to do is simply wave your phone over a scanner and you’re all set! Not only that, but the app promises secure transactions, making sure your funds are safe even if you’re doing business in a place you’ve never visited before.

And to further sweeten the deal, you can still earn points as long as you perform successful transactions with Samsung Wallet! Earn up to 2,000 points every month (worth RM60) and cash them in for your favourite products at the Samsung Online Store!

If you’ve never used or activated Samsung Wallet, all you have to do is download and open the Samsung Pay app. Once the app is open, simply sign into your Samsung account or create an entirely new one. Afterwards, you’ll be prompted to set up a verification method of your choice along with a four-digit Samsung Wallet pin. Once all of that is set, you can add your first debit and credit card to Samsung Wallet and use it to make payment. You can check all the cards the app officially supports here.

To recap, the Galaxy A17 comes equipped with Gemini Live to help you nail the perfect pose every time. It also has Samsung Wallet, a handy feature that makes purchasing goods easier and more rewarding. And all of these are wrapped up in an incredibly reliable device that can keep up with its user through thick and thin. All that’s missing is you!

Add more cheer this festive season with Gemini Live and the Galaxy A17 – all for just RM799. Own this incredible combination today by heading down to the nearest retailer or visit Samsung’s official website!

This article is brought to you by Samsung.