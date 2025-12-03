In addition to the Nubia Fold, the brand also launched the third generation clamshell foldable, the Flip3. It should come as no surprise that the cover screen here this time around is a lot larger. Large enough to cover the whole top half of the phone, in fact.

Specifically, the Nubia Flip3 now features a 4-inch 1,200 x 1,092 display. The main display, on the other hand, measures in at 6.9 inches, with a 2,790 x 1,288 resolution. This also sports a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Powering it is a 4,610 mAh battery, though the company did not share its charging rate.

Not quite blending into the outer screen is the 50MP main + 12MP wide-angle combo for your imaging needs. If you need to take selfies while the Nubia Flip3 is unfolded, you still get access to a 32MP snapper. As with the Fold, it packs Android 15 on the software side of things. Once again, it’s all wrapped up in an IP54-rated body, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Despite its official listing in its Japanese website, the company has not shared the price of the Nubia Flip3. Instead, it has a release date of mid-January for the Japanese market. No word on availability elsewhere at the moment.

(Source: Nubia Japan)