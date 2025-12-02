There have been a number of limited edition DualSense controllers since the PS5 was released, and there’s another one on the way. This time it’s in conjunction with the launch of Genshin Impact Version Luna III on said console. While it may be an important milestone for the game, PlayStation has kept the naming convention simple for the controller, as it usually does. As such, we have the DualSense Wireless Controller – Genshin Impact Limited Edition.

PlayStation says that it has included the emblems of the Traveler Twins Aether and Lumine, as well as the game mascot Paimon. You can barely make out the twins on the touchpad. The latter, on the other hand, is a bit more clearly printed on the back, next to the “Genshin” text. Beyond that, there’s gold and green accents designed in a way that’s reminiscent to the game’s own design language. The rest of the controller is made up of the default white colourway.

Beyond that though, the Genshin Impact Limited Edition DualSense controller is just like the standard version of the controller. It has its usual range of exclusive features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but not much else.

That being said, that prettier paint job obviously comes at a cost. The DualSense Wireless Controller – Genshin Impact Limited Edition will be have a RM419 price tag when it becomes available. And that’s happening on 21 January 2026. In the meantime, pre-orders will open for it on 11 December, and you can do so via official PlayStation retailers.