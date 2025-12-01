sooka has announced a new addition to its platform in the form of “sooka Shorts”. Set to launch on 12 December 2025, the new feature brings short-form narrative content directly to the Astro-owned streaming service, aligning with a wider shift in recent bite-sized viewing habit trends amongst users.

sooka Shorts will debut with several early titles, including Mak Kau CEO Aku, Mandrem, Gadis Dihina Pemilik Empayar and Raja Fitnah. The platform will also feature initial short-form releases produced in-house, expanding over time to include additional microdramas from Korean creators and other regional production studios. sooka says the aim is to offer viewers a mix of local and international content that fits the quick-viewing format.

As part of the rollout strategy, selected episodes under Sooka Shorts will be offered for free to all users. Full access to the complete catalogue, however, will require a subscription to the Entertainment plan or higher, ensuring paying members receive the wider library as new content are added.

sooka Shorts will be available directly from the app’s homepage. The company expects the new section to make it easier for viewers to follow short narrative arcs without navigating away from the main platform interface.

(Source: sooka press release)