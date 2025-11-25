The JBL Grip is now officially available in Malaysia. Designed for the outdoors, the ultra portable speaker is designed to produce powerful sound while weathering the elements and hard knocks, literally.

“The new JBL Grip is your music’s new co-pilot. It is built like a tank, seriously: waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof (it will survive concrete). We also packed our big, punchy JBL Pro Sound into a size that feels great in your hand and fits anywhere. Plus, the built-in ambient light sets the perfect vibe, day or night. Just grab it and groove; it is one of the toughest little speakers that brings the fun and the sound quality you need.” Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, Harman Asia Pacific, said.

To run through the specifications quickly, the JBL Grip has an output of 16W, a frequency response between 70Hz and 20kHz, and a signal-to-noise ratio of more than 80dB. In terms of size, the portable speaker measures 6.4 x 15.3 x 6.5cm (W x H x D).

Battery-wise, JBL says that the Grip will last for 12 hours on a single charge, with an additional two hours when Playtime Boost is activated. On that note, the speaker is driven with the brand’s Pro Sound technology.

The JBL Grip retails for RM599 and is available in six colours: Black, White, Purple, Red, Blue, and Squad.

