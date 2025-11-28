Ever since its launch, Maybank’s MAE app has been helping Malaysians take care of all their digital banking needs. And for five years and counting, the banking service has grown exponentially, keeping up with both the needs and wants of its customers.

Since its inception to today, the app now hosts a wide variety of features, making it worthy of being called the all-in-one banking app. With all these added functionalities, the app becomes more than just a transactional platform but a digital ecosystem all on its own. From simplifying international and local banking to rewarding its users with every transaction, here are five ways the MAE app has helped Malaysians save for a better future.

Unlocking Borders With Just One Account

The MAE app has definitely grown large enough to support Malaysians all over the world. One way it is able to do this is via the Maybank Global Access Account-i, which allows users to hold, convert and spend up to 18 currencies, from Singapore dollars to British Pounds, and more!

What’s more is that users can enjoy zero currency conversion fees when converting in the MAE app! And in the event the conversion rate is not faring well, users can simply set up a future order that will automatically convert currencies upon meeting a specific rate.

Furthermore, with the Maybank Global Access Account-i, MAE users can also perform overseas payments by scanning the local QR codes. However, do note that this is only available in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

Easier Investments For A Brighter Future

The MAE app has a wide range of investment plans for you to pick and choose from. What’s more exciting are the various options available to customers. For those who muslims who’d like to abide by the Shariah, customers can invest in Maybank’s Islamic Gold Account for as low as RM10. Moreover, investors can easily buy and sell gold at any time via the MAE app.

Of course, there’s the ASNB option, letting you strengthen your investment portfolio for as low as RM10 with no lock-in period. Last but not least is Maybank’s Goal-Based Investment, a beginner-friendly option that helps aspiring investors achieve their financial dreams.

Investing doesn’t always have to be about money; it can also be about investing in their children too. Which is why Maybank developed the MAE Junior Dashboard, a special feature that gives parents access to oversee and top-up their children’s savings accounts in one handy dashboard. All of which can be found in the MAE app.

For parents who’d like to impress the spirit of investing in their child early, there’s the Task It feature. This allows parents to assign tasks to their children (or other assignees) and reward their efforts once the task is done. Through this function, parents can easily gamify their children’s chores, all the while helping them develop good money habits.

Insurance Made Easy

For some insurance is a fickle thing, but it doesn’t have to be so complicated, at least not with Maybank. With just a few taps with the MAE app, you can effortlessly sign up for medical, houseowner, householder, car, motorcycle, and even travel insurance.

When it comes to personal accidents and even unforeseen medical circumstances, MAE has you covered. There are even protection plans such as the PersonaLady and the Hero15, which are insurance plans for both women and men, respectively. For as low as RM21 a month, customers can enjoy a plan that protects them from male- or female-specific cancers, snatch theft, infertility, compassionate cash allowance, funds for children, and more.

Robust Security For Your Ease Of Mind

Handling everyone’s hard-earned cash is no easy feat and comes with its own set of risks. Luckily, the MAE app features a variety of safety and security features that keep users’ funds safe. After all, Maybank is the first bank in Malaysia to introduce the Money Lock feature via MAE. This allows users to lock their funds from online access, while reactivation can only be done manually through Maybank ATMs or branches.

There is also Malware Shielding, a robust system that immediately detects and notifies its users about malicious software and risky permission settings. It can also prevent unauthorised transactions, safeguard user funds, and even block banking activities on compromised devices.

There’s also the MAE Wallet, a day-to-day spending wallet that features multiple layers of safeguards. It offers a secure way to manage a user’s daily spendings, with a limit of up to RM10,000. Speaking of limits, the MAE app also enforces a 12-hour cooling-off period for requests to increase transaction limits. This ultimately prevents fraudsters from performing unauthorised transaction limit increases.

In the event a user was hacked, we have the Kill Switch feature. This in-app emergency tool instantly protects a user’s funds from hackers by disabling banking access. Moreover, it’s a unique feature that can be activated at any time.

Rewards With Every Tap

For the longest time, Maybank has never shied away from treating and rewarding its most loyal users. With the MAE app, one way is with the Tap, Track, Win event.

From now until 31 December, MAE users who opt in can get up to RM15 cashback when they complete five QR payments with a minimum spend of RM15 each. Not only that, customers can also enjoy up to RM10 cashback when conducting QR payments with the MAE app in Singapore.

In just five years, MAE has transformed the way Malaysians bank, save, and grow their wealth. But this is only the beginning. If you’d like to be a part of the next milestone, then download Maybank’s MAE app today and start investing in a brighter future today.

This article is brought to you by Maybank.