Valve is hosting its Black Friday sales on Steam, making it the first time the digital distributor and video game market has ever had a sale on said day. To be fair, it does put a very public disclaimer in the form of an asterisk on its call-to-arms for gamers to shop.

Whatever the case, it’s never a bad time whenever Steam offers massive discounts on games. Especially when those discounts are being applied to some major AAA titles.

Below is a list of some of the aforementioned AAA titles that are currently being heavily discounted, but as always, there are plenty of other titles unlisted here that have surely had their price tag slashed.

Oh, and before I forget: you have until 1 December, after which, the sale ends.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – RM169 > RM67.60 (60% off)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – RM209 > RM68.97 (67% off)

Red Dead Redemption – RM210 > RM105 (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – RM249 > RM62.25 (75% off)

Detroit: Become Human – RM139 > RM27.80 (80% off)

Spider-Man Remastered – RM249 > RM99.60 (60% off)

Spider-Man Miles Morales – RM209 > RM83.60 (60% off)

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition – RM249 > RM149.40 (40% off)

Returnal – RM249 > RM99.60 (60% off)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – RM182.38 > RM91.19 (50% off)

Persona 5 Royal – RM252 > RM88.2 (65% off)

Dying Light Essentials Edition – RM95 > RM19 (80% off)

The Last Of Us Part 1 – RM249 > RM124.50 (50% off)