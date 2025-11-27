Footwear and video gaming collaborations are nothing new. The results of these tie-ins are often incredible, while others are… questionable. But for Singapore-based designer Gustavo Bonzanini, he has decided to take this combination of popular culture to an entirely new level.

Enter the AIR SNES, a passion project by Bonzanini to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Super Nintendo’s launch in Japan. A creation that blends sneaker culture, retro gaming and a bit of mad-scientist energy, it is a heavily customised Nike Air Max 90 that doesn’t just look like a tribute to Nintendo’s 16-bit era, but actually doubles as a fully functional console you can plug into a TV and play.

Bonzanini said the idea came from wondering why gaming-themed sneakers never went all the way and became actual consoles. He solved that himself by building a Raspberry Pi Zero W running a customised RetroPie emulator, and then packing the entire setup into the Nike Air’s tongue.

The mod includes a built-in battery that supports around 30 minutes of gameplay and relies on the Pi’s HDMI output for display. To keep the retro aesthetic authentic, he also added a small analog converter so the shoe can connect to a TV through classic RCA cables, just like an actual Super Nintendo.

The AIR SNES doesn’t skimp on the experience either. Bonzanini ensured the sneaker works with an original Nintendo SNES controller, though he upgraded his own pad with an 8BitDo Mod Kit that enables wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

Bonzanini described the AIR SNES as an art piece designed to celebrate gaming and sneaker culture while exploring what happens when the two worlds fully merge. Unfortunately for collectors and nostalgic gamers, the project is a one-off with no plans for wider production. Bummer.

(Source: Gustavo Bonzanini, via Engadget)