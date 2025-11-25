Apparently, Microsoft is not quite done with Crocs. Following the launch of Windows XP-themed slip-ons last month, the tech conglomerate has partnered with the footwear company to release a new pair of foam clogs. This time, the shoes have an Xbox theme to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox 360.

As you would imagine, the Xbox Classic Clog is based on the Xbox controller, with a black and green design that includes fixed buttons and joysticks. Aside from that, the hinges on the ankle strap feature the Xbox logo. Meanwhile, the cushioned footbeds are adorned with the words “Player Left” and “Player Right”.

To go with the limited edition Xbox Crocs, Microsoft is releasing a five-pack of custom shoe charms. The set includes characters and icons from selected games, including Halo, Fallout, DOOM, World of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves. According to The Verge, the set is priced at US$20 (~RM82).

At the time of writing, the Xbox Classic Clog and the charms are both already listed on the Crocs US website. The pair of Crocs comes with a US$80 (~RM330) price tag. It seems unlikely that the slip-ons will be making their way here, though.

(Source: Xbox [blog], The Verge)