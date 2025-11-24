Today, realme unveiled the GT 8 Pro as its newest flagship phone. Alongside the handset, the brand launched the realme Buds Clip, a pair of open-ear earbuds. As the company puts it, the lightweight buds feature an “innovative ear clip design” weighing 5.3g.

The new audio accessory serves as realme’s first set of open-ear earbuds and is designed with young and active users in mind. The buds feature an ergonomic C-shaped bridge, which is made of a flexible memory titanium alloy. This design allows the buds to stay in place securely throughout the day. Completing the package is an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

In terms of sound, the buds are equipped with 11mm drivers with a dual-magnet configuration. Moreover, the company’s proprietary NextBass Algorithm is responsible for enhanced audio quality. Other features include Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, plus a claimed battery life of up to 36 hours.

The realme Buds Clip retails for RM399 and comes in two colours: Titanium Gold, and Titanium Black. At the moment, the brand is offering the buds as a special purchase-with-purchase option during the promotion period for the GT 8 Pro.

Customers purchasing the phone can get the earbuds at a discounted price of RM299. Naturally, the those interested in buying the products can head over to the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, as well as authorised retailers.

(Source: realme press release)