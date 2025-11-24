realme has officially launched its GT 8 Pro flagship smartphone series in Malaysia, making it the latest addition to the growing list of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 devices available locally. Unlike the series’ initial debut in China back in October, it looks like we won’t be getting the non-Pro model here. Fortunately, given that the only major difference between the two models is the ability to swap the rear camera housing, it doesn’t feel like we’re missing out on much.

The realme GT 8 Pro offers a 6.79-inch 1,440p AMOLED display running at 144Hz and hitting up to 7,000 nits of brightness. It also includes an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, along realme’s custom R1 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. A 7,000mAh battery supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, and the device ships with Android 16 via realme UI 7.

The GT 8 Pro debuts a RICOH-tuned 50MP main camera built around a 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and offers five Ricoh GR-inspired shooting tones: Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black & White, Standard, and Monochrome. Supporting the main camera is a 200MP 1/1.56-inch periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical and up to 12x lossless zoom, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide shooter and a 32MP selfie camera.

The Pro model also features a magnet-based swappable camera housing secured by Torx screws. Included together with the phone is the circular option, while the square version is sold separately. Both are also packaged together with a case that’s compatible with each design. Additionally, realme is providing a 3mf file for users who want to 3D-print their own versions of the camera housing.

Last but not least, there’s the realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, which is part of realme’s collaboration with Aston Martin’s F1 team. It features a theme-specific rear panel and customisable camera housing designs, while its specifications match the regular Pro model.

In Malaysia, the new realme GT 8 Pro is priced at RM4,299 while the Dream Edition retails at RM4,699. Pre-orders for both variants are already available through the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as its experience stores nationwide and authorised distributors. Meanwhile, the add-on set that includes the square camera housing and a matching case is priced at RM119.