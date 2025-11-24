Earlier this year, Digital Extremes announced that it will begin the Android Closed Beta for Warframe. At the time, there had been no confirmed date for the beta, with the developer only mentioning that it is coming this fall. Now, the company has announced that the Warframe Android Closed Beta will begin this week, on 28 November 2025.

Those interested in participating in the beta can head over to the official website to register. However, invites are limited, so registration does not necessarily guarantee access. According to Digital Extremes, invites will be rolled out in waves, with priority given to those who registered in advance. Either way, the developer advises players to check their email regularly.

Ahead of the launch, the company has updated the Android Closed Beta FAQ page with additional information, including eligible regions. The beta will only accept testers from regions where the game is currently available.

Aside from that, Digital Extremes has also shared a non-exhaustive list of supported devices. Among them are Samsung Galaxy S22 and above, Galaxy A54 and newer, as well as Google Pixel 7 and later generations. The company also notes that external controllers are supported, although compatibility is dependent on the device type.

As previously covered, participants will start at the beginning of the game regardless of progress on other accounts. Certain features like cross-platform play and voice chat will also be unavailable. At the end of the test period, all progress will be deleted. Naturally, players will not be able to make purchases with real money either.

(Source: Warframe)