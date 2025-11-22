Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to claim again on Steam right now, which is good news for those who’ve missed your chance to grab it back in 2022. The offer lasts until 24 November 2025, and once you redeem it, the game is yours permanently.

If you’re new to the series, Vermintide 2 is the fantasy cousin of Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and many longtime players still prefer it over the newer sci-fi title. Released in 2018, it’s very much a Left 4 Dead-style co-op experience: form a squad of up to four, hack through hordes of enemies, complete objectives, and hope your friends don’t wander off and get pounced by something horrible.

You’ll pick from five Heroes, each with their own abilities and playstyles, as well as multiple career (think job class) evolutions. The combat leans heavily into melee weapons comprising swords, spears, hammers and shields, though you do get the satisfaction of firing off the occasional gun when things get chaotic.

The free drop only comes with the base game without the mountain of DLC the developers have piled on over the years, but that comes with its own upside. To celebrate “10 years of tide”, the game’s developer Fatshark has not only made Vermintide 2 free to own, but has also slashed prices on all its add-ons. Bundles like the Careers Bundle (RM23), Careers & Cosmetics Bundle (RM54.90), and the Legacy Edition Bundle (RM65.51).

