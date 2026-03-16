My-AI Standards will server as an anchor for trusted Artificial Intelligent (AI) development, while addressing the risks associated with deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

“By adopting a ‘trust by design’ approach, the platform ensures that AI technologies are developed and deployed based on clear, transparent and auditable standards. At a time when AI can also be misused to generate deepfakes, digital impersonation and other forms of deceptive content, trusted standards are critical. Without proper safeguards, such technologies can be exploited for scams, financial fraud and misinformation that undermine public trust and information integrity.”

The My-AI portal is the country’s first national online platform, launched by MOSTI in 2024. It is designed to serve as a one-stop centre for learning, collaboration and support for the implementation of AI standards in Malaysia. On a related note, Gobind’s statement falls in line with the upcoming AI Governance Bill, with its goal to form a coherent national framework.

The issue of deepfakes being at the top of the government’s list is understandable. Back at the start of this year, the government suspended the AI chatbot of X, Grok, after news that it could generate sexually explicit images of women and children became widespread. And all it took was a few prompts.

Sexual content notwithstanding, The age of AI is already upon us and whether we like it or not, the world is adapting to the medium in virtually every avenue and facet of life.