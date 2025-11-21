It’s been a little more than a week since Valve unveiled its Steam Machine, and already accessory makers Dbrand and JSAUX have begun teasing their custom plates for the gaming box.

Starting with JSAUX, the accessories maker is seemingly work on E-Ink and LCD front panel for the Steam Machine, clearly inspired by the many reports of Valve’s own E-Ink panel that it showed off to tech journalists during an excursion to the company’s HQ. The company initially asked fans to vote in a poll: E-Ink, Dot Matrix, or LCD. Jury’s still out.

Ink or pixels?

Either way, all Steam Machine product updates drop on Reddit first.✨

🔗https://t.co/awnyPQzl1d pic.twitter.com/KUABKITVfD — JSAUX (@jsauxofficial) November 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Dbrand is paying homage to Valve, teasing plates that transform the Steam Machine into the Companion Cube from the publisher’s Portal series. We don’t believe we need to elaborate further on the theme of this, especially if you’re a fan. For the uninitiated, our advice is simply that you play the game to understand it, both of which are going for less than RM30 at this point.

To quickly recap, the Steam Machine was one of three products revealed last week. It’s basically a compact, small form factor, Linux-based gaming PC running on SteamOS 3. Valve essentially describes as being six times more powerful than the Steam Deck, and rightly so. Beneath the hood, it sports a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 CPU with six cores for an up to 4.8GHz clock speed. For graphics, the device uses a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 GPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Aside from that, users will have the option to choose between 512GB and 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Both models come with a microSD card slot.

(Source: JSAUX, Dbrand)