Upgrading to a new iPhone every single year is a baffling habit, but if you’ve got the cash to burn, who’s stopping you? For everyone else who’s a little more careful with their money yet still feels oddly tempted to keep up with the annual cycle, Maxis now has something that might make that decision a bit easier.

The green telco has introduced its new iPhone Yearly Upgrade programme, giving customers a way to switch to a newer model annually without waiting for their existing device instalment plan to run its full course. According to Maxis, the initiative is meant to simplify upgrade cycles and offer more flexibility to users who prefer staying current with Apple’s annual releases.

The upgrade window opens once a customer reaches the final twelve months of their Zerolution contract. Those on Maxis Postpaid 139 or higher can swap their existing iPhone for the latest model at no extra cost, as long as the device is in acceptable condition. This applies to both new and existing customers depending on their plan and device history.

For existing iPhone users on Maxis

Existing customers can qualify if they are on a Maxis Postpaid Principal Plan and originally bought an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 under a device ownership programme. Their remaining contract must be 12 months or less, which they can check through the Maxis App. After that, the process is straightforward: choose an iPhone 17 model under a new Zerolution 24-month or 36-month contract, upgrade to Postpaid 139 or above if needed, and bring the current device to a Maxis store for the swap.

Devices must pass a basic condition check before the upgrade can proceed. Maxis requires the phone to be fully functional with no major hardware issues, signs of liquid damage, or deep scratches and cracks. Customers are encouraged to back up their data and unlink any sensitive apps, including banking apps, before handing the device over.

For new customers

New subscribers can also enjoy the Yearly Upgrade benefit by signing up for Maxis Postpaid 139 or a higher-tier plan and purchasing any iPhone 17 series model through Zerolution. Once their contract enters its final 12 months, they become eligible to upgrade to next year’s iPhone through the same swap mechanism.

Maxis notes that customers buying an iPhone 17 device, except for the iPhone Air, will be eligible for the annual upgrade next year. Existing users with older models can access the same benefit as long as they stay on or switch to Postpaid 139 or above.

