A recent SiSoftware ranker confirms that AMD’s next Ryzen Mobile series entry, codename Gorgon Point, will be officially called the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. The entry also confirms that the red CPU and GPU maker is sticking to the same naming convention as the CPU’s predecessor.

Specs-wise, the HX 470 is virtually the same as its predecessor: it features a 12-cores, 24-threads configuration, uses the same Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores, but has a slightly higher boost clock of 5.25GHz. That’s 150MHz faster than the HX 370.

Additionally, it also features the same Radeon 890M, with its RDNA3.5 cores, and of course, the XDNA2 NPU. The system in which the processor was tested is recorded as an HP EliteBook X G2a, a 14-inch AI PC laptop.

One small mercy that we could possibly take away from this is: thank the Gods that AMD isn’t changing the name of its Ryzen Mobile series any further. It’s bad enough that the current naming convention bears too many acronyms, and the last thing the chipmaker should be doing is changing it, possibly making it more convoluted.

Given the timing of this appearance, it’s looking more likely that AMD is planning on announcing the HX 470, along with the rest of its Ryzen AI 400 mobile series CPUs during its keynote at CES 2026 next year.

(Source: SiSoftware)