Earlier this week at MWC 2026, AMD announced that it is expanding its portfolio with new Ryzen AI 400 Series and 400 PRO Series CPUs. The list includes a total of 12 models, divided into six for each series.

With the Ryzen AI 400 Series, AMD is offering models with up to 8-cores, 16-threads, and boost clocks of up to 5.1GHz, up to 24MB L3 Cache, and a TDP of 35W and 65W, depending on the SKU. Additionally, the lower tier Ryzen AI 5 models also come with four Radeon 840M integrated graphics cores. The Ryzen AI 7 models, get a Radeon 860M iGPU, which come with eight graphics cores.

Moving on, the Ryzen AI 400 PRO Series are identical to the non-Pro version, but are differentiated by the clientele it is aimed at. Where the non-PRO variants are aimed at the general consumers, the Pro models are targetted specifically the commercial notebooks and workstations. Also, regardless of model, they all have the same NPU, along with the same 50 TOPs performance.

Below is the full list of Ryzen AI 400 Series processors:

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency TDP Total Cache Graphics Model Graphics Cores NPU TOPS AMD Ryzen AI 7 450G 8 / 16 Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 24MB AMD Radeon 860M graphics 8 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 5 440G 6 / 12 Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 22MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 5 435G 6 / 12 Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 14MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 7 450GE 8 / 16 Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 24MB AMD Radeon 860M graphics 8 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 5 440GE 6 / 12 Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 22MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 5 435GE 6 / 12 Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 14MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450G 8 / 16 Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 24MB AMD Radeon 860M graphics 8 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 440G 6 / 12 Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 22MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435G 6 / 12 Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 65W 14MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450GE 8 / 16 Up to 5.1 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 24MB AMD Radeon 860M graphics 8 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 440GE 6 / 12 Up to 4.8 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 22MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50 AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 435GE 6 / 12 Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 35W 14MB AMD Radeon 840M graphics 4 Up to 50

Both the Ryzen AI 400 Series and 400 Pro Series CPUs will be available starting from the second quarter of 2026, and will be available through AMD’s OEM partners.

(Source: AMD)