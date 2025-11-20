Last month, Fujifilm unveiled the instax mini LiPlay+, succeeding the mini LiPlay. Following the initial announcement, the brand has officially brought its latest hybrid instant camera to our shores. Like the preceding model, the mini LiPlay+ doubles as a smartphone printer. Beyond that, it comes with some upgrades, including a new selfie-taking capability.

As a refresher, the compact camera features an angular, boxy design with a textured finish. It packs a 1/5-inch CMOS sensor with a 28mm equivalent focal length and f/2 aperture. Aside from this main lens, the mini LiPlay+ comes with a wide-angle selfie snapper, which sits above the 3-inch LCD display. It offers a 23mm focal length with an f/2.2 aperture.

In addition to taking selfies, the instant camera introduces the Layered Photo Mode. This feature lets the user overlay a picture captured using the selfie camera onto a background photo taken with the main camera into a single image.

Naturally, additional functionality can be accessed via the dedicated app. For instance, the Sound feature lets the user insert a short audio clip into an image, which will show up as a QR code in the print. Scanning the code will reveal the full creation, complete with sound. Similarly, the user can compile up to ten sound-embedded pictures into a slideshow with the new Sound Album feature.

The Fujifilm instax mini LiPlay+ comes in Sand Beige and Midnight Blue. The camera is available for purchase in the instax mini LiPlay+ Soft Bundle, which includes a pack of plain film. The bundle retails for RM938. Meanwhile, the Soft Glitter film costs RM42.

Aside from the new hybrid instant camera, Fujifilm announced the local availability of the X-T30III. The body can be purchased from the brand’s official online stores and authorised retailers starting from 24 November 2025. Meanwhile, those looking to get the kit with the XC13-33mm F3.5-6.3 OIS lens must wait until 5 December 2025. Early birds can also get free gifts worth RM1,354 while stocks last.