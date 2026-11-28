With PC component prices rising thanks to the AI industry-induced memory shortage, PC-based gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go series have also seen their asking prices climb pretty sharply. With that in mind, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see that the company is working on more affordable versions instead. This, according to Windows Latest, comes in the form of the Lenovo Legion Go Beam, which could end up running Android, rather than Windows 11 or SteamOS.

The outlet reports that the device will only be able to play Android games natively, while PC and console games will have to be streamed. On the outside, it looks quite a bit like the Legion Go S, but with thicker bezels and without the mini touchpad. The images included in the report shows the Lenovo Legion Go Beam coming in white, plus lime green accents. It has a pair of rear buttons, a single USB-C port, and a microSD card slot, all located at the top. Also here are the volume rocker and the power button.

Very few of its specs are known for now, but the report notes that it will have a 7-inch screen that supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its resolution was not mentioned. Wireless connectivity only has WiFi 6E listed, with any mention of Bluetooth also missing. Battery capacity is listed only as “long-lasting”, which doesn’t really mean much in the grand scheme of things. Finally, the report says that available information points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon G2 Gen 1, but that could change before launch as it’s a pretty old chip by now.

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On that note, there’s currently no word on when Lenovo will announce the Legion Go Beam, or what it will cost. The report speculates that it may be part of the brand’s CES 2027 lineup.

(Source: Windows Latest [1], [2])