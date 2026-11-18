2027 will mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, and according to the rumour mill, Apple is planning to commemorate the occasion, much like it had for the lineup’s tenth anniversary. This celebration will reportedly involve an ambitious glass-centric redesign with a curved display. The tech giant is also expected to skip a number and use the iPhone 20 branding.

Although we still have a while to go before this smartphone gets an official unveiling, its details continue to circulate online. Most recently, tipster Ice Universe revealed tidbits on the new design, and even offered a glimpse of what it could look like.

Curved Glass And “Almost Invisible” Bezels

Over the past few days, the leakster shared two videos depicting a curved glass panel. One of these videos features the caption “iPhone 20 Pro 3D quad-curved cover glass – sample approved”. Both clips show the screen from different angles, highlighting the pronounced curves at the edges. The panel also features two cutouts for the front imaging system and Dynamic Island, which does contradict previous rumours of under-display camera tech.

Then, in another X post, Ice Universe clarified that this panel is an early prototype with “more aggressive curvature”. The post noted that the curves have been toned down, and that more refinements are still underway. Apparently, this glass design has been in the works for three years.

Beyond that, the tipster explained that the bezels will measure around 1mm. When paired with the curved glass, the bezels will become “almost invisible” when viewed head on. This would make for a nearly borderless appearance.

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Although much of the focus has been on the curved glass, Ice Universe noted that not all models will come with the feature. It’s possible that Apple is reserving this design for the Pro variants only. The X post mentioned four models in the new lineup, with two sporting flat glass covers instead. That said, no further details on these versions were brought up.

Other Supposed Features

More information on the so-called iPhone 20 Pro comes from Weibo leakster Fixed Focus Digital. In a recent post, they mentioned that the device will borrow elements from the iPhone Air, albeit with more prominent curves.

Other than that, another tipster by the name of Instant Digital claimed that Apple will be dropping the Action Button from the upcoming iPhone models. Its functionality will instead be moved to the Camera Control button, where a single tap will launch the camera and a long press will perform the function assigned to the Action Button.

Adding to the pile of rumours is another claim by Ice Universe, who asserted that the phone will incorporate a new main camera. In a Weibo post, the leakster mentioned a new sensor using a 17nm logic process. But again, no other details are on hand.

Naturally, it goes without saying that none of this information originates from an official source. As such, it’s best to take this round of leaks, as well as the past ones, with a hefty helping of salt.

(Source: Ice Universe [1], [2], [3], [4], Fixed Focus Digital via Weibo, Instant Digital via Weibo)