Jensen Huang is considering the idea of making a comeback as CEO at NVIDIA. That is, according to sources close to The Financial Times (FT).

The online portal says that allies of Huang within Silicon Valley are applying pressure to the NVIDIA board of directors, days after Huang was ousted for his extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two NVIDIA staff members. The former CEO and President of one of the world’s most valuable companies even said that he had discussed with confidantes the possibility of returning, even as an independent investigation of him is underway.

One of these supposed allies even told FT that they were putting together a “war room” filled with Silicon Valley executives, all of whom are prepared to lobby for the former NVIDIA chief and even garner support from the US White House, if need be. “Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” they said.

Bringing Back The Huang

Huang certainly has cemented his popularity as the face of NVIDIA; while merely a co-founder – Chris Malachowsky sits as the senior vice president for engineering and operations, while the third co-founder, Curtis Priem, left the company in 2003 and sold all his shares back in 2006 – he has transformed the company from just a gaming company into an AI infrastructure company.

The allies Huang can count among his backers are certainly interesting, albeit controversial, yet unsurprising. That list includes Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games and owner of the Unreal Engine, Tim Sweeney.

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It also, perhaps, helps that there is an open letter and campaign called “Stand With Jensen” that currently has more than 160,000 signatories, demanding that NVIDIA reinstate Huang as CEO, with more than 8,000 of those signatories supposedly staff currently working within NVIDIA.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is reportedly considering Rene Haas, current CEO of the British semiconductor company ARM Holding, as a permanent replacement for both Huang and the interim CEO, Colette Kress.

(Source: FT)