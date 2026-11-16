The Communications Ministry is studying the feasibility of requiring WhatsApp to verify the identities and telephone numbers associated with its accounts as part of efforts to curb online scams. The proposal comes amid an increase in cases involving scam syndicates abusing the messaging platform to deceive members of the public.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, said the ministry was looking into the matter following discussions among member countries of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). He explained that WhatsApp currently does not impose an account verification requirement of this nature.

It is worth clarifying that Fahmi appears to be referring to an official account verification system similar to those offered by Facebook and X, where public figures, businesses and government organisations can have their identities formally recognised. WhatsApp already requires users to verify ownership of their telephone numbers through an SMS or phone call when registering an account or transferring it to another device. These existing checks, however, do not amount to the kind of identity verification being proposed.

Separately, Fahmi commented on the recent arrest of 61 suspects by the police for allegedly impersonating Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) personnel in scam cases. He said those found to have violated the law would be charged in court.

He added that while MCMC had previously introduced technical measures to block spoofing calls, scam syndicates had since adapted their methods. These include exploiting WhatsApp and offering loans linked to online gambling activities.

Fahmi also reminded the public that neither MCMC nor the Communications Ministry makes calls to individuals regarding outstanding telephone bills or enforcement matters. Such billing matters fall under the responsibility of telecommunications companies, and members of the public should be wary of anyone claiming otherwise.

(Source: The Star)