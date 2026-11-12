Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced that its new MyKomuter50 travel pass will be available for activation starting 16 November 2026. The initiative allows eligible Malaysians to enjoy unlimited rides on selected KTM Komuter services for 30 days at a fixed price of RM50, with the pass officially taking effect on 1 December.

Introduced under the government’s MADANI initiative, MyKomuter50 is intended to help reduce commuting expenses, particularly for working adults and students who regularly rely on KTM Komuter services. Depending on the route, users could save as much as 88% on their usual monthly travel expenses.

Up To 88% Savings On Selected Routes

To illustrate the potential savings, KTMB highlighted the Tanjung Malim–KL Sentral route, where commuters would typically spend around RM416 over 30 days. With MyKomuter50, the commuters would only need to pay RM50, translating to savings of RM366 or approximately 88%.

The pass is priced at RM50 for each of the three available service categories:

MyKomuter50 Utara (Padang Besar–Butterworth and Butterworth–Ipoh)

MyKomuter50 Lembah Klang (Tanjung Malim–Pelabuhan Klang and Batu Caves–Pulau Sebang/Tampin)

MyKomuter50 Shuttle Selatan (Paloh–JB Sentral and Kempas Baru–Pasir Gudang)

Who Is Eligible And How To Activate The Pass

MyKomuter50 is available to Malaysian citizens aged seven and above, provided they are not already holders of the MyRailLife pass. Applicants will need to present their MyKad or MyKid to verify their eligibility before purchasing the pass.

There are three ways to complete the activation process. The first is through the KTM Mobile or KITS Style applications, where users need to upload a copy of their MyKad or MyKid for verification. This method may take up to three working days for approval.

Alternatively, users can visit any KTM Komuter station and use its ticketing kiosk to scan their MyKad or MyKid, with approval granted immediately. They can also complete the verification process at a station counter by presenting their original identification document.

Once approved, users can purchase MyKomuter50 digitally through either KTM Mobile or KITS Style. Those who prefer physical tickets can instead purchase the pass through a Komuter Link card at the counter.

Available At 34 Selected Stations

KTMB says the activation and physical card purchasing facilities will be available at 34 selected stations nationwide, supported by 11 additional registration counters. These stations are divided between the northern sector, Klang Valley and Southern Shuttle services.

Northern Sector (10 stations)

Padang Besar, Arau, Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Tasik Gelugor, Bukit Mertajam, Parit Buntar, Taiping, Kuala Kangsar, and Ipoh.

Klang Valley (20 stations)

Tanjung Malim, Rawang, Sungai Buloh, Kepong Sentral, Segambut Utara, Bank Negara, KL Sentral, Bandar Tasek Selatan, Kajang, UKM, Batang Benar, Nilai, Seremban, Sungai Gadut, Tampin/Pulau Sebang, Abdullah Hukum, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam, Klang, and Batu Caves.

Southern Shuttle (4 stations)

Paloh, Kluang, Kempas Baru, and JB Sentral.

KTMB encourages commuters to complete their eligibility verification, activation and pass purchase on the same day to make the process more convenient. More information is available through the railway operator’s official website or its customer service hotline at 03-9779 1200.

(Source: KTMB, via Facebook)