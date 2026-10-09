Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced a number of benefits that can probably be loosely grouped under the category of public transportation. This includes an increase in the FLYsiswa flight subsidies for students travelling between Peninsular and East Malaysia, the continuation of My50 pass, as well as the introduction of MyKomuter50. As should be obvious with the name, it’s the KTM equivalent of My50.

Going in that order, the FLYsiswa subsidy was raised to RM400 early last year, and as part of the Budget 2027 tabling, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, has announced that this subsidy will be increased next year to RM500 per student. “This will benefit over 60,000 IPTA students”, with the accompanying slide breaking it down to public university, polytechnic and community college students.

Nothing much else to say about the My50 pass continuing, but Anwar said that this will benefit 300,000 users of Prasarana bus and rail services. This was introduced back in 2022 to replace the outgoing My30, itself a replacement for the old iteration of My50 which only covered bus rides, as well as the My100 that included unlimited light rail rides.

The new MyKomuter50, on the other hand, will be to the benefit of 40,000 KTM train users, helping save up to RM160 a month. As an aside, the Prime Minister also mentions free passes that will be provided to 360,000 schoolchildren, children under six years old, and the OKU community.

Finally, Anwar said Prasarana would invest over RM3.4 billion for a comprehensive recovery of its rail services. The government will also acquire 42 new train sets for ETS and KTM Komuter services. These are part of a long-term solution to address the frequent issue of train breakdowns or service disruptions in general.

(Source: Parlimen Malaysia / YouTube)