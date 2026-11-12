RHB Bank has added support for DuitNow Pay to its RHB PAY online payment gateway, allowing merchants to accept payments through participating banks and e-wallets. The integration covers both online transactions and recurring payments, making it easier for businesses to collect payments without relying on separate payment arrangements.

For context, DuitNow Pay is operated by Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) and comprises two services: DuitNow Online Banking/Wallets (DOBW) for online purchases and DuitNow AutoDebit (DNAD) for recurring payments. RHB says it is currently the only bank in Malaysia to support both services through a single payment gateway.

With DOBW, customers can select their preferred participating bank or e-wallet directly at checkout to complete an online purchase. Meanwhile, DNAD allows customers to authorise recurring payments once, enabling merchants to collect subsequent payments according to agreed terms. This can be used for subscriptions, membership fees and monthly bills, without requiring customers to manually initiate each transaction.

The integration also allows merchants to transition from existing FPX and DirectDebit arrangements to DuitNow Pay. All collections are credited directly into their RHB accounts, providing a more consolidated payment collection process.

In case you missed it, RHB first introduced its bank-owned RHB PAY platform in August 2026. Besides DuitNow Pay, it supports card payments and FPX through a single integration, with real-time fund settlement and automated reconciliation capabilities.

The bank also supports DuitNow Request to Pay, which lets businesses send invoice-based payment requests directly through participating banking applications. This allows customers to review invoice details and make payments through their respective banking apps, reducing the need for manual payment processing.

(Source: RHB press release)