Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) is expanding its cross-border payment ecosystem by launching outbound DuitNow QR payment connectivity through Ant International’s Alipay+. This means that Malaysians travelling overseas can use their existing mobile banking apps to make QR payments at participating merchants. That is, provided they are in one of the following countries: China, Hong Kong SAR, South Korea, the Philippines, and Laos.

Aside from that, not all Malaysian banks support the service just yet. At the moment, the participating banks are Maybank, CIMB, and Hong Leong Bank. According to the national payment network, Bank Islam will be joining the list soon, but no concrete date has been specified.

As detailed in the announcement, the payment process is pretty much the same as back home. Customers can simply open the QR payment function in their Malaysian banking app and scan the merchant’s QR code displaying the Alipay+ logo. From there, they can review and confirm the transaction. This all happens within the same banking app, so there is no need to download another app or create an Alipay+ account.

The service builds on an existing partnership with Ant International. Previously, this collaboration enabled travellers using supported Alipay+ partner wallets to pay at DuitNow QR merchants in Malaysia. Now, the companies are extending this connectivity in the other direction. The expansion comes amid a rise in cross-border payments. In 2025, PayNet recorded almost 30 million transactions, marking a 150% increase from 2024. This growth is largely attributed to transactions linked to China.

Furthermore, the launch furthers the company’s ambition to extend secure and interoperable payment connectivity beyond Malaysia. It also aligns with Bank Negara Malaysia’s vision for faster, more efficient, and inclusive cross-border payments.

Of course, these five destinations only serve as the beginning, as PayNet plans to add more over time. Additionally, the company confirmed that it will continue to work with financial institutions and regional partners to expand the service to more apps and markets.

(Source: PayNet press release)