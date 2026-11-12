Back in September, Huawei unveiled the nova 16s series as the international equivalent of the nova 16 lineup. Now, the brand has confirmed that the new additions to its more budget-friendly smartphone range will be heading to our shores, and pretty soon to boot.

As per the brand’s press release, both the base nova 16s and the fancier nova 16s Pro will be debuting here. The former will be available in three finishes: Breathing Crystal, Starry Black, and Sky White. On the other hand, the Pro model will only come in Breathing Crystal and Starry Black. Colour options aside, the phones will sport updated designs with a new camera island.

Photography Features

Speaking of cameras, Huawei has revealed that the Pro variant will feature a 200MP RYYB main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, as well as OIS and AIS. The phone will also focus on portrait photography features, with Front and Rear True-to-Colour Cameras that preserve natural skin colours.

Although the announcement did not offer further details on the imaging setup, the global launch has already revealed the specifications. In addition to the main camera, the Pro model will come with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. As for the base model, it gets a 50MP main and a 50MP periscope telephoto pair. For selfies, both devices sport a 50MP front snapper.

Complementing the hardware is a set of AI-driven tools. These include AI Composition, AI Move, AI Remove, AI De-glare, and AI Best Expression.

Other Specifications

Moving beyond imaging, the duo will come with an OLED 120Hz display, with the vanilla variant getting a 6.68-inch panel and the Pro sibling getting a bigger 6.84-inch screen. Internally, the nova 16s will feature the Kirin 8020 chipset, while the nova 16s Pro will run the Kirin 9010S. Furthermore, both devices will pack a sizable 7,000mAh battery with 100W charging. As for software, they will run on EMUI 16 right out of the box.

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Launch Date And Early Bird Perks

The Huawei nova 16s series is set to make its local debut next week, on 19 November 2026 at 3 PM. In the meantime, the brand has opened reservations for the devices. Customers can place a RM100 deposit to secure a unit, and as usual, there are early bird perks. Among them are gifts worth up to RM1,956, including the Huawei Band 11, a Huawei 100W charger, and premium after-sales services. Also thrown into the mix is an up to RM600 rebate.

(Source: Huawei press release)