Earlier at GDC 2026, Microsoft and Xbox announced that Automatic Super Resolution, or Auto SR, will be made available as a preview on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X. The announcement comes almost a year after Microsoft announced support for the feature on the handheld.

Auto SR was first announced in 2024, alongside the launch of Microsoft’s push for its CoPilot+ PCs. To that end, the feature was rolled out with laptops powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series processors and was (back then) exclusive to said laptops.

Xbox announces automatic super resolution mode is coming to the Xbox Ally in April. Leverages AI to scale resolution up in real time to improve performance. Auto SR "fills in the gaps" by existing upscaling tools like DLSS. pic.twitter.com/XDwttHUvxV — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) March 12, 2026

Like all AI upscaling technologies, Auto SR is designed to improve video game performance by running the game at a lower resolution and then upsampling it to the user’s chosen higher resolution. When we tried it then with a Surface Laptop 7, the feature was still far from optimal.

One reason why Microsoft is making a preview available on the Xbox Ally X is that the gaming handheld is the only model on the current market that is fitted with the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme APU, which features the XDNA2 Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The NPU is essential for Auto SR, as Auto SR is technically an AI-driven technology.

(Source: AmericanTruckSongs9 via X, Videocardz, ROG Ally Life)