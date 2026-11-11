The ASEAN Foundation has announced the launch of its Scam Ready ASEAN Resource Hub, a digital platform that provides educational materials on online scams. Created with the support of Google.org, the free resource hub is designed to equip Malaysians and communities across Southeast Asia with the practical knowledge and tools to identify and prevent such scams.

As part of the Scam Ready ASEAN programme, the resource hub incorporates the Scam Ready ASEAN curriculum, which was developed with the help of experts from the Internet Society (ISOC) and the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA). It also includes local knowledge from local implementing partners.

The platform features Google’s Be Scam Ready game, which offers an interactive way for users to develop awareness of common scams, as well as make safer decisions in real life. Although it has been around for quite some time already, Google has now added Bahasa Malaysia support through a collaboration with the #JanganKenaScam campaign.

Beyond the game, the platform offers a wide range of courses tailored for specific age groups. These courses cover not only the identification of scams, but also prevention and response. Modules on how to support victims are also on board. Finally, the hub includes a directory of scam reporting hotlines and help centres across all 11 ASEAN Member States.

The launch comes amid the increasing prevalence of scams in Southeast Asia. Citing the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), the foundation noted that scams across the region caused roughly US$23.6 billion (~RM96 billion) in losses in 2024. Over on our shores, financial losses due to scams amounted to RM2.97 billion last year. Of course, technological advancements like generative AI are making it harder to recognise scams.

The Scam Ready ASEAN initiative was established in 2025 to address these problems, with the aim of reaching three million people. Running until 2027, the programme received US$5 million (~RM20 million) in funding from Google. To date, it has engaged 20 local implementing partners across the region and recruited 2,332 Master Trainers to support the education of at least 550,000 learners.

Malaysians looking to access the Scam Ready ASEAN Resource Hub can head over to the dedicated website. The learning modules are available for free, but users will need an account to sign up for them.

(Source: ASEAN Foundation press release)