Online scams are becoming more prevalent in the country. According to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail, 66,204 online scam cases were recorded last year, marking a drastic 87% increase compared to the 35,368 cases recorded in 2024.

Mohd Khalid went on to note that the financial losses in 2025 amounted to RM2.97 billion. This is an increase of RM1.40 billion from the previous year. Out of the different types of fraud, phone scams remained the primary threat, with 28,388 cases reported. That said, non-existent investment scams recorded the highest financial losses, amounting to RM1.47 billion.

Speaking during the launch of the Combat Scam campaign, the IGP attributed this surge in cases to evolving scam tactics and methods. Scam syndicates are growing more sophisticated as they leverage the rapid technological advancements. Currently, the country is continuing to embrace digital services and online transactions, which provides malicious actors with more opportunities. As such, preventive measures through education and the cultivation of digital security awareness have become a priority.

Furthermore, Mohd Khalid asserted that the fight against scams cannot be left solely to enforcement agencies. Instead, it requires collaboration from multiple parties, including the public and financial institutions. Of course, the newly launched campaign aims to do just that by enhancing cooperation between law enforcement and the banking sector.

At the same time, it serves to promote greater financial literacy and cybersecurity awareness among Malaysians. Aside from that, the IGP reminded the public to remain vigilant when conducting transactions online and to verify information through official channels before taking action.

Meanwhile, the authorities are considering stronger measures against cybercrime. One possibility involves wider implementation of MyDigital ID across the financial sector. Previously, Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa asserted that the digital identity platform incorporates multiple security features that are difficult for syndicates to replicate.

(Source: The Star)