Samsung officially launched its P7 Portable SSD in Malaysia. The portable external storage features one of the latest and fastest connectivity standards, and more specifically, USB4.

Specifically, the Samsung P7 uses the USB4 40Gbps interface, which guarantee average sequential read and write speeds of 4,000MB/s and 3,700MB/s, respectively. That’s more or less peak PCIe Gen 3 or entry-level PCIe Gen 4 speeds, in your bag and ready to go.

As per the official press release, the P7 is designed for professional users and the most demanding users who deal constantly with extremely high resolution videos and large scale data files. “As AI-powered content creation and ultra-high-resolution video make large amounts of data part of everyday life, users increasingly expect faster and more reliable storage experiences,” Tommy Kwon, Vice President and Head of Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics, said. “With fast file storage and backup, the P7 is designed to provide professionals and everyday users alike with the performance they need to work efficiently across a wide range of applications.”

The Samsung P7 is also designed to be durable, with the portable SSD having completed 2-metre drop testing, as wqell as shock and vibration durability testing across a broad range of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, consoles, and cameras.

The Samsung P7 Portable SSD will be available in Malaysia starting from 11 November onwards. The ultra-fast portable storage will be available in four capacities: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB.

Pricing for the SSD starts at RM1,170; RM2,350 for the 2TB; RM4,700 for 4TB; and RM9,300 for 8TB. To be precise, both the 1TB and 2TB will be available first, while the 4TB and 8TB variants will be available at a later date next year. The SSD will be available via Shopee and Lazada.

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(Source: Samsung)