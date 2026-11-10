Samsung may be preparing to introduce a paid subscription for its Galaxy AI suite. Details of the proposed Galaxy AI Premium plan have reportedly surfaced online, offering a glimpse of how the company could eventually monetise its artificial intelligence services.

New leaks suggest that Samsung could adopt a tiered approach instead. According to reports, existing features would remain free while newer and more resource-intensive tools are reserved for paying subscribers.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Samsung has hinted at the possibility of charging for Galaxy AI. Back in January 2024, the company stated that its AI features would be provided free of charge until the end of 2025, although a representative subsequently told our publication that the possibility of introducing charges was still undecided.

Could Cost US$4.99 A Month

According to the leaks, Samsung is testing a Galaxy AI Premium subscription that could cost US$4.99 (~RM20) per month, or US$47.99 (~RM194) annually. The company is reportedly also preparing an early access programme, allowing selected users to try the service ahead of its wider availability.

The premium tier is expected to introduce several new capabilities, including Gen Video, which can turn existing photos into video clips. Another addition is Bixby Action, an AI-powered agent designed to automate tasks across different applications, alongside a new Daily Briefing feature.

Subscribers could also receive higher usage limits across Galaxy AI services. This would be particularly useful for users who frequently rely on the tools and require more AI processing than what the free tier provides.

Existing Galaxy AI Features Could Remain Free

The good news is that Samsung does not appear to be planning to put its existing Galaxy AI features behind a paywall. According to the leaked information, the free tier will continue to include tools such as Browsing Assist, Creative Studio, Memory, Now Brief, Photo Studio, Smart Capture, and AI-powered Samsung Keyboard features.

However, free access may come with usage restrictions. Users who exhaust their allocated allowance could purchase additional credits or subscribe to a higher-tier plan reportedly called Max, which would offer up to four times the usage limit.

It is worth stressing that Samsung has yet to officially announce the subscription, its pricing, or the proposed feature lineup. As such, these details should be treated as preliminary rather than confirmation of the company’s plans.

(Source: SammyGuru / SamMobile)