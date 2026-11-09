Malaysia is looking to accelerate its transition towards quantum-resistant security technologies as advances in quantum computing threaten to undermine existing encryption methods. According to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, the government is exploring ways to strengthen the country’s data protection capabilities in preparation for these emerging cybersecurity challenges.

For context, quantum migration refers to the process of upgrading existing digital security systems to adopt quantum-resistant encryption technologies. These are designed to protect sensitive information against potential threats posed by future quantum computers, which could eventually compromise some of the cryptographic methods currently in use.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) Doha 2026 during the weekend, Fahmi told reporters that he had instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to hold discussions with the National Security Council (MKN), the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and telecommunications companies to explore potential collaboration. This includes establishing a research and development (R&D) space to facilitate a faster and more secure quantum migration process in Malaysia.

The comms minister also noted that the emergence of commercially available quantum computers could pose significant challenges to existing cryptography and encryption methods currently used to safeguard information. He expects quantum migration and quantum-safe communication to become major concerns for countries in the coming years.

This is not the first time Fahmi has called on local telecommunications companies to prepare for the shift towards quantum technology. In December last year, he said telcos must be ready to transform their organisational structures and business models to accommodate emerging technologies such as quantum communications, quantum encryption and satellite communications, which he expected to reshape the industry within the next five to ten years.

At the time, he also highlighted the security and economic challenges these technologies could bring, stressing the need for telcos to evolve beyond traditional operating models. He cited Telekom Malaysia (TM) as an example of a company that had gradually transitioned from a conventional fixed-line provider into a technology-focused organisation.

(Source: Bernama)